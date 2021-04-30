Advertisement

CLK Schools receives national award

CLK Schools is proud of its new award and looks forward to continuing its outstanding practices.
CLK Elementary award
CLK Elementary award(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Calumet Laurium Keweenaw Elementary School received a Capturing Kids’ Hearts Award.

This award reflects on how the school builds positive relationships with its staff and students.

CLK Schools was the only district in the UP to receive this award.

A few factors in this decision were how the school greets its students, how behavioral standards are set and how the school as a whole tries every day to lift each other up with kindness.

“You wanna go ahead and just make sure that they’re comfortable,” said Matthew Hampton, CLK Elementary Principal. “It’s really developing that relationship with them that really drives not only that positive relationship, but their academics.”

Moving forward, the principal said he is honored to receive the award.

Additionally, he is happy the UP is being recognized for all the outstanding work being done in schools.

