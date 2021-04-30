Advertisement

Cherry Creek Elementary in Harvey donates over 4,000 food items to the Salvation Army

This years’ food drive collected more items than any other year.
By Mary Houle
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Cherry Creek Elementary School’s annual food drive broke every previous year’s record today, with over 4,000 items being sent to the Salvation Army in Marquette.

The week-long food drive collected non-perishable food from students and their families, starting Monday, April 26th and ending today.

During the food drive every spring, each classroom competes to see who can bring in the most food.

The schools’ Instructional Program Aid Lynnea Hosey says this was the most successful year that she has seen.

“I’d just like to thank the Cherry Creek families for the generosity,” says Hosey. “It’s obviously been a very fruitful year for the Cherry Creek Food Drive, and we so appreciate the support.”

Prizes were awarded to the classrooms that brought in the most food.

