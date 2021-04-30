Casino shows appreciation for volunteers who helped search for Cam Besonen

WATERSMEET, Mich. (WLUC) - This week has not been easy for volunteers like Ben Hunter, who participated in the search of 17-year-old Cam Besonen, the teen with autism who went missing last Friday before being found dead on Monday.

“Obviously, we wanted a different outcome in the search,” Hunter said. “But, with the conditions, it was just nice to see the community come together.”

On Thursday, Hunter and other volunteers were given a little breather by the Northern Waters Casino Resort in Watersmeet. For most of the day, those from the search effort, 18 and older, received vouchers for a free meal.

General manager Michael J. Broderick says it was important to thank all of those first responders in a big way.

“We felt we had an obligation to at least do some small gesture of appreciation and support for those individuals who volunteered their time in order to help find Cam,” said Broderick.

The helpers and first responders could use the voucher at either the casino’s sports bar or cafe. Hunter decided to take advantage of the opportunity.

“I was on my way to work this morning, and I heard that {the casino} was doing it,” he said. “I got rained out a little early quite hungry and came on down.”

Despite the result not appearing what the community had hoped, Broderick praised all of those who tried to help.

“It really showed what the spirit of the community here is like,” he stated. “It’s truly a blessing that we’re able to just give a small measure of thanks to those people.”

Broderick is also thanking his own employees who participated in the search for cam.

