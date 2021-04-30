Advertisement

Boy Scouts plant trees for Arbor Day

Two crimson maple trees were planted in Ludington Park
Everyone who helped plant trees in Ludington Park.
By Grace Blair
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - To celebrate Arbor Day, Escanaba Boy Scouts planted trees in Ludington Park.

“I hope they’ll look beautiful in fall. That’s all I hope,” said Howie and Franklin Landenberger, Boy Scouts who helped plant trees.

With the help of city workers, two Boy Scouts planted two crimson maple trees near the gazebo. This fulfills the community service requirement for the Boy Scouts. The crimson maple trees should take about ten years to mature.

“They’ll be watching them grow up and perhaps they’ll be enjoying them throughout their lives,” said Mayor Marc Tall from the City of Escanaba.

The Red Buck District Commissioner says this also fulfills the city’s requirements for Tree City USA – a company that promotes planting trees in your city.

