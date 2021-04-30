Advertisement

Arbor Day: The best day to plant a tree

The last Friday in April every year is celebrated as Arbor Day.
Planting a tree is a popular way to celebrate Arbor Day.
By Mary Houle
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The best time to plant a tree really is today.

Celebrations usually include organizations and groups of people getting outside and planting a tree.

Kevin Sayers, an Urban and Community Forestry Program Coordinator for the DNR, says trees provide many health benefits and can help reduce stress.

“If you’re gonna plant a tree, look up, look down, look around; make sure that you’re planting the right tree for the right location,” says Sayers. “And try to pick something that’s diverse maybe, we can diversify our environment and our tree planting just like we diversify other things in our life that are important.”

Sayers encourages people to take care of trees every day besides just today.

You can care for trees in your yard by pruning dead branches, protecting them from wildlife, and surrounding them with some mulch.

