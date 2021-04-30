A breezy day ahead of a weekend warm up

High pressure is moving in clearing out clouds. Today will be sunny, but breezy with north/northwest winds gusting around 35mph, mainly east. Then, a warm front skirts to our south as we head into the weekend. This will bring some scattered showers tonight through tomorrow morning. Plus, this will help enhance a southerly flow, which will help bring in unseasonably warm air. By the end of the weekend, we will be between two disturbances with showers increasing on Sunday.

Today: Sunny, breezy, and cool

>Highs: Mainly 40s north, low 50s south

Saturday: Scattered showers in the morning. Otherwise, partly cloudy and much warmer

>Highs: Upper 60s west, low 70s along the Wisconsin state line, 50s east

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and scattered rain showers

>Highs: Low to mid-50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the morning

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 50s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Continued 50s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: More 50s

