A breezy day ahead of a weekend warm up
High pressure is moving in clearing out clouds. Today will be sunny, but breezy with north/northwest winds gusting around 35mph, mainly east. Then, a warm front skirts to our south as we head into the weekend. This will bring some scattered showers tonight through tomorrow morning. Plus, this will help enhance a southerly flow, which will help bring in unseasonably warm air. By the end of the weekend, we will be between two disturbances with showers increasing on Sunday.
Today: Sunny, breezy, and cool
>Highs: Mainly 40s north, low 50s south
Saturday: Scattered showers in the morning. Otherwise, partly cloudy and much warmer
>Highs: Upper 60s west, low 70s along the Wisconsin state line, 50s east
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and scattered rain showers
>Highs: Low to mid-50s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the morning
>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Mid 50s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Continued 50s
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: More 50s
