Advertisement

A breezy day ahead of a weekend warm up

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure is moving in clearing out clouds. Today will be sunny, but breezy with north/northwest winds gusting around 35mph, mainly east. Then, a warm front skirts to our south as we head into the weekend. This will bring some scattered showers tonight through tomorrow morning. Plus, this will help enhance a southerly flow, which will help bring in unseasonably warm air. By the end of the weekend, we will be between two disturbances with showers increasing on Sunday.

Today: Sunny, breezy, and cool

>Highs: Mainly 40s north, low 50s south

Saturday: Scattered showers in the morning. Otherwise, partly cloudy and much warmer

>Highs: Upper 60s west, low 70s along the Wisconsin state line, 50s east

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and scattered rain showers

>Highs: Low to mid-50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the morning

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 50s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Continued 50s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: More 50s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke can be seen on US-41 in Negaunee Township from a fire at Superior Auto Parts, April 29,...
UPDATE: No injuries in large fire at Negaunee Township auto business; fundraiser started for employees
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Fire and police lights graphic.
Garage, Jeep CJ-5 a total loss following Thursday evening fire in Manistique Township
Whitmer unveils plan to get ‘MI Vacc to Normal’

Latest News

Karl Bohnak: 4/30/2021
Look for a Spike in Temperatures Over Western Sections of the U.P. Saturday
Karl Bohnak: 4/29/2021
A Sunny, Brisk Friday with a Warmup on Saturday
showers
Front will bring some rain followed by breezy conditions
Karl Bohnak: 4/28/2021
Plan on Near Average Late April Temperatures Thursday Along with a Chance of Scattered Showers