Upper Michigan hospitals recognized in spring 2021 Safety Grades

NOVI, Mich. (WLUC) - Nationwide rankings for hospitals shows Michigan improving and three Upper Michigan hospitals received high marks. The Leapfrog Group uses evidence-based measure of patient safety to calculate a score, which then translates into a letter grade.

More than 2,700 hospitals receive grades from the organization twice per year. In its spring safety grade report, Michigan improved its national ranking overall, coming in at tenth in the country. The state previously ranked at fourteenth. Michigan had the highest percentage of hospitals that received an ‘A’ grade.

In Upper Michigan, four hospitals were graded:

UP-Health Systems Portage- A

Dickinson County Health Care System- A

UP Health Systems Marquette-B

War Memorial Hospital in Sault Ste. Marie- C

A total of 79 hospitals were graded in Michigan, with 35 facilities receiving top marks. Two downstate Michigan Hospitals, Mid Michigan Medicine of Ann Arbor and Huron Valley Sanai Hospital in of Commerce Township, have received an A grade since 2012.