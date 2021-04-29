Secretary of State announces new service-driven operation plan

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced on Thursday the Michigan Department of State has entered a new service-driven era of operations.

The changes will make conducting business more convenient and efficient for customers.

Benson said the majority of transactions can now be carried out from home or at a grocery store, and residents who do need to visit a Secretary of State Office are typically in and out in 20 minutes.

The Department of State will dedicate call center staff to booking online appointments and motorists will soon have access to detailed user instructions.

“So we’re also going to launch a public education campaign to ensure every resident knows how to use these new services to save time and conveniently renew their plates and licenses,” Benson said.

Benson also announced her Service Driven Legislation Agenda, and calling on legislative leaders to implement reforms that would enable customers to interact less frequently and more efficiently with the department.

She called on the state Legislature to allow remote driver’s license testing, stop requiring veterans with the military equivalent of a commercial driver’s license to retrain and retest for a civilian CDL, and give the department the ability and funding to develop innovative public-private partnerships to improve operations.

