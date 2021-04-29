NMU flags fly at half-staff in memory of student

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, Northern Michigan University honored the memory of one of its students who died last week.

The school’s flags flew at half-staff in memory of 47-year-old Sandra Ellen Gibbons. Gibbons died at UPHS Marquette on Friday, April 16.

According to her obituary, Gibbons was killed by injuries she suffered in a motorcycle accident.

Gibbons was a graduate of Gwinn High School and completed an associate’s degree at Ferris State University. She was continuing her education at NMU.

