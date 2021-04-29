Friends of the Porkies artist nears end of residency

THE PORCUPINE MOUNTAINS, Mich. (WLUC) - Lee LaVanway plays his guitar four hours a day. His studio is a rustic cabin in the Porcupine Mountains.

Right now, LaVanway is making music through a residency program by the non-profit group Friends of the Porkies.

“Clinical trials have proven that when an individual is in the natural world, your brain chemistry is altered,” said LaVanway. “For the better.”

LaVanway said the untouched primary forest of the Porkies has made for some great songwriting material.

“I’m going to record a new record album,” he said. “It’s going to be either nine or eleven songs.”

Living in the well-known “Dan’s Cabin” has greatly inspired LaVanway to experience the forest and all it has to offer.

Fishing for trout, admiring Lake Superior and feeding the woodstove are just a few things he’s been up to.

“I want people to hear my story,” he said. “I want people to listen to my message. To consider it. I don’t care if they don’t like me, but I’d like [them] to listen to what I have to say.”

LaVanway said some songs have come along quicker than others.

However, he’s just happy to be doing what he loves the most -- making music.

Wrapping up his residency, LaVanway will perform for the public at the Porcupine Mountains Ski Hill on Saturday, May 8 at 4:00 p.m. EST.

