Advertisement

Friends of the Porkies artist nears end of residency

It’s hard not to appreciate nature when you’re in the Porkies...
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE PORCUPINE MOUNTAINS, Mich. (WLUC) - Lee LaVanway plays his guitar four hours a day. His studio is a rustic cabin in the Porcupine Mountains.

Right now, LaVanway is making music through a residency program by the non-profit group Friends of the Porkies.

“Clinical trials have proven that when an individual is in the natural world, your brain chemistry is altered,” said LaVanway. “For the better.”

LaVanway said the untouched primary forest of the Porkies has made for some great songwriting material.

“I’m going to record a new record album,” he said. “It’s going to be either nine or eleven songs.”

Living in the well-known “Dan’s Cabin” has greatly inspired LaVanway to experience the forest and all it has to offer.

Fishing for trout, admiring Lake Superior and feeding the woodstove are just a few things he’s been up to.

“I want people to hear my story,” he said. “I want people to listen to my message. To consider it. I don’t care if they don’t like me, but I’d like [them] to listen to what I have to say.”

LaVanway said some songs have come along quicker than others.

However, he’s just happy to be doing what he loves the most -- making music.

Wrapping up his residency, LaVanway will perform for the public at the Porcupine Mountains Ski Hill on Saturday, May 8 at 4:00 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke can be seen on US-41 in Negaunee Township from a fire at Superior Auto Parts, April 29,...
UPDATE: No injuries in large fire at Negaunee Township auto business; fundraiser started for employees
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Fire and police lights graphic.
Garage, Jeep CJ-5 a total loss following Thursday evening fire in Manistique Township
Whitmer unveils plan to get ‘MI Vacc to Normal’

Latest News

A recent graduate of NMU on stage
NMU holding virtual commencement ceremony Saturday
Participants in stress management training
Critical incident stress management training held in Marquette
Compassionate Pet Care of the U.P.
Animal hospice care returns to business in Marquette County
Marquette city officials continue reminders for community, visitors of K-9 policies.
City of Marquette administration balances rules with the need for dog-friendly recreation
Iron Mountain City Park cabin getting a makeover
Iron Mountain City Park cabin getting a makeover