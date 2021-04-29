Advertisement

UPDATE: No injuries in large fire at Negaunee Township auto business; fundraiser started for employees

By Maci Cosmore
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 2:44 PM EDT
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE Friday afternoon: A GoFundMe has been started to help the owner and employees of a business that burned down Thursday in Negaunee Township.

A close friend started the fundraiser as a way to help the employees. The GoFundMe page explains that the business’s insurance policy only covers a portion of their loss.

One garage at Superior Auto Parts burned to the ground Thursday afternoon. It took fire crews about four hours to put it out.

THURSDAY STORY: Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at Superior Auto Parts in Negaunee Township Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 2:20 p.m. Crews were on the scene until 7:45 p.m. No injuries were reported, and the cause is undetermined.

The Negaunee Township fire chief says the building in back behind the main office is filled with car parts, chemicals, and tires.

Thick, black smoke could be seen streaming from a garage at the business along US-41 near the intersection with Snowfield Road. Some westbound US-41 traffic was backed up.

The Marquette County Health Department’s Clinic Services, across US-41 from the fire, closed early Thursday due to the smoke from the fire.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

