Finlandia University honors the Class of 2021

By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Finlandia University celebrated the Class of 2021 at its Spring Commencement ceremony Thursday evening.

There were 63 graduates. A ceremony was held with COVID-19 protocols in place, including a limited crowd and socially distanced seating.

Graduates did not shake hands with President Philip Johnson, either.

The speakers were ceramics student Ramona Kuhn and Phyllis Fredendall, who is a retired fiber and fashion design professor from the International School of Art & Design.

