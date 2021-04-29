‘Every Bottle Back’ initiative provides new recycling carts to thousands of households in Marquette County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Almost 4,500 households in Ishpeming, Negaunee, and Marquette Townships will get new recycling carts delivered to their doors in the coming weeks.

American Beverage is partnering with The Recycle Partnership to provide them, as part of the ‘Every Bottle Back’ initiative. This program works to recycle soft drink bottles into new bottles by making each one with a greater amount of recyclable content.

The groups are also paying for education materials for the county that will make the recycling process easier for residents to understand.

The President of the Michigan Soft Drink Association, Derek Bajema, says Michigan has a 15% recycling rate; the lowest among our neighboring Great Lakes States.

“It’s all aimed at getting people the knowledge so that they can do what they want to do efficiently and effectively, which allows this material to then come back to these Michigan manufacturers and become the next Core Power, Aquafina, or Dasani bottle,” says Bajema.

“Congratulations to these municipalities who were awarded the grants!!” said Brad Austin, Director of Operations at the Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority. “From my view, more carts means more access to recycling which ultimately leads to increased participation in the recycling program. Carts really make the neighborhoods look nice and preserve the quality of the recyclables (rain/snow). On the hauler end, automated collection with carts can reduce worker injury.”

The new carts are already being distributed to some households.

