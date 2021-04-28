Advertisement

Tahquamenon Area Schools to continue with spring sports

FILE. Tahquamenon Area Schools sign outside.
FILE. Tahquamenon Area Schools sign outside.
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Tahquamenon Area School Board unanimously voted to continue with spring sports during a special meeting Tuesday night. Recently the school moved to remote learning for grades 7-12 because of an increase in the number of students in quarantine due to possible exposure to COVID-19.

Tuesday night the School Board heard from parents, teachers and coaches with many saying they wanted the students to continue with sports.

“These kids have been shut down quite a bit over the last year, year and a half so I ask the board to just keep spring sports open, let these kids try to finish out the rest of the school year and sports seasons with some sort of normalcy,” said TAS Varsity Track Coach, Drew Schultz.

Remote learning for those students began April 26. A return to in-person learning is planned for May 10.

