UPDATE: Voluntary missing Illinois man found alive near Rudyard

45-year-old Russell James Ulrey’s rental car was abandoned in Chippewa County.
Russell James Ulrey was reported missing April 18, from Lake Bluff, Ill. His rental car was...
Russell James Ulrey was reported missing April 18, from Lake Bluff, Ill. His rental car was later found near Rudyard in Chippewa County.(WLUC/Lake Bluff PD/MSP)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE on Monday, May 3 at 9:15 a.m.:

Russell Ulrey has been located in the Rudyard area after he was reported missing from his home in Lake Bluff, Illinois.

The Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie post says his rental vehicle was located last week, however there was no sign of him at the time. Ulrey became lost in the wooded area around Rudyard and was able to find shelter in a deer blind until he was located on Saturday.

Ulrey was located alive and well. Authorities in Lake Bluff were notified.

ORIGINAL STORY: A voluntarily man missing from Illinois has abandoned his rental car in the Upper Peninsula.

According to the Michigan State Police and the Lake Bluff (Illinois) Police Department, 45-year-old Russell James Ulrey was last seen on April 18 in the area of the Lake Bluff Public Library, 123 East Scranton Avenue, in Lake Bluff.

Ulrey is 5′7″ and weighs about 160 pounds. Ulrey has salt-and-pepper hair and could possibly be wearing a blue “Lake Bluff” baseball cap. Ulrey was last seen wearing a knit cap, baggy pants, and had an orange messenger bag on him.

A car believed to be rented by Ulrey was abandoned near Rudyard in Chippewa County. Police have spoken to neighbors in that area but so far, no one has reported seeing Ulrey.

MSP says Ulrey also may be on a blue metallic bicycle in the area, as well. He had made statements about doing a Lake Superior Circle tour.

If you have any information about Ulrey, or know his whereabouts, please contact the Lake Bluff Police Department at 847-234-8760 or contact the Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie Post.

Below is a flyer from the Lake Bluff Police Department.

Missing person flyer for Russell James Ulrey.
Missing person flyer for Russell James Ulrey.(WLUC/Lake Bluff PD/MSP)

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

