MDHHS: Pilot of MiCAL crisis helpline launched in UP, Okland County; services to be expanded statewide in coming months

U.P. residents will be able to call, text or chat with MiCAL for free behavioral health crisis triage, support, resource information and referral to local services.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is announcing the launch of the Michigan Crisis and Access Line (MiCAL), with the rollout beginning in the Upper Peninsula and Oakland County.

Michigan residents in Oakland County and the Upper Peninsula will be able to call, text or chat with MiCAL for free behavioral health crisis triage, support, resource information and referral to local services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

MiCAL can be reached via phone or text at 844-44-MICAL (844-446-4225). Chat is accessed through Michigan.gov/MiCAL.

“While the launch of this crisis helpline is starting in Oakland County and the U.P., we look forward to its expansion to ensure that all Michiganders have access to the behavioral health care they deserve at no cost, no matter where they are,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “We’ve gone through a challenging year, and I am grateful to MDHHS for working to protect Michiganders from COVID-19 and giving them the behavioral health support they need to thrive.”

Additionally, MDHHS is integrating the Michigan Warmline into MiCAL, available for all Michigan residents. The Michigan Warmline provides individuals with emotional support from a certified peer support specialist or peer recovery coach from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m., 7 days a week. The Michigan Warmline can be reached at 888-PEER-753 (888-733-7753).

“We are excited to expand access for behavioral health care to Michiganders in Oakland County and the Upper Peninsula, and are looking forward to expanding statewide in 2022,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “All Michiganders deserve support and help, and we are here to make it as simple and accessible as possible for them.”

Authorized by Public Act 12 of 2020, MiCAL is a centralized behavioral health crisis and information command/call center with the mission to provide Michigan residents with free crisis and warm line services, suicide prevention services, informational resources and facilitated coordination to local systems of care, including Community Mental Health Services Programs (CMHSPs).

MiCAL highlights:

  • Operated by Common Ground, with over 50 years of crisis services experience.
  • Available to all Michigan residents with mental health and substance use disorder needs regardless of severity of need, insurance status or ability to pay.
  • Integrated with CMHSP crisis services including afterhours crisis line coverage, care coordination protocols and the activation/dispatch of in-person crisis services.
  • MiCAL is available for persons in need, a concerned family member or friend or a helping professional.

For Oakland County and Upper Peninsula residents, MiCAL can be reached via phone or text, 24/7, at 844-44MICAL (844-446-4225). Chat is available at Michigan.gov/MiCAL.

All Michigan residents can access the Michigan Warmline from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. at 888-PEER-753 (888-733-7753).

More information about MiCAL, including plans for future rollouts to more parts of the state, is available at Michigan.gov/MiCAL.

