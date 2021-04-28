Advertisement

Credit union, Portage Lake District Library partner to provide financial literacy resources

By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech Employees Federal Credit Union (MTEFCU) and Portage Lake District Library (PLDL) announced a partnership in launching a new financial literacy display at the PLDL.

This is one of several financial education initiatives both organizations have taken during Spring 2021 to provide the community with more resources.

Of this partnership, MTEFCU Marketing Specialist Lindsay Capek said, “We are excited to partner with PLDL to provide these materials to the community. Financial education is such an important facet of everyday life regardless of what age you are or what background you have, and until now, the area has lacked resources liked this. We’re glad the PLDL chose the MTEFCU to help spearhead this effort!”

PLDL Program Coordinator Michael Stanitis added, “We’re thrilled to be collaborating with the credit union to provide financial wellness resources to library patrons of all ages. Given our current economic climate, providing education on smart fiscal practices is probably more important than ever. This program ensures the library has the necessary resources to respond and help our community.”

The financial literacy display is located in the PLDL lobby and includes:

  • Books for all ages about saving, budgeting, estate planning, taxes, investing, and more
  • Hands-on activity kits for youth to check out which contain play money and lessons about counting, saving, earning, and spending money
  • Free copies of the book “Give It”, which were donated by the Michigan Credit Union Foundation to be distributed to interested youth (while supplies last)
  • Information about additional financial resources, such as apps and online games

The MTEFCU and PLDL hope that the community enjoys and takes advantage of all the resources this display has to offer.

Community members who would like more information about future educational opportunities should follow both the MTEFCU and PLDL on Facebook and Twitter.

About the MTEFCU: The MTEFCU was founded in 1952 by employees of the college. Since then, it moved into a building off-campus, acquired Pelkie Copper Country Community Credit Union, and expanded membership to all community members of the Houghton-Keweenaw-Baraga county area. The MTEFCU currently has a membership of 9,850 and an asset size of $115 million. Learn more at https://www.mtefcu.org/.

About the PLDL: The PLDL was opened in 1910 using funds donated by Andrew Carnegie. Despite always having support from the community, the library was forced to close several times between 1957-1965 due to lack of funding. By 2000, it was determined that the PLDL was ready for a fresh, larger space, and in 2006, it moved into a brand new building that was built along the Portage Lake waterfront, where the Gundlach warehouse stood before it burned down in 2004. The PLDL proudly serves the community by providing everything from traditional materials to eBooks to other educational resources. Learn more at https://pldl.org/.

