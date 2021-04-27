Advertisement

YMCA of Marquette County rolling out new mental health program ‘The Y is Medicine’

The YMCA logo on a window.
The YMCA logo on a window.
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The YMCA is piloting a prototype program aimed at children’s mental health. It’s called “The Y is Medicine” and it’s going to be implemented at all Upper Peninsula YMCAs.

Funding for the program comes in part from a grant from the Superior Health Foundation and partnerships with Blue Cross Blue Shield and Great Lakes Recovery. The YMCA of Marquette County CEO, Jenna Zdunek, says the pandemic has highlighted the issue of mental health.

“Mental health is always important of course but right now with the pandemic and things that children are going through, how it’s effecting them, it’s more important than its ever been, and if we can just start creating that mental health culture, we have those tools to help people when they’re in this building, because we’re a community,” Zdunek said.

The staff at the YMCA is being trained now for the Y Is Medicine program. It’s being rolled out in Marquette County now.

