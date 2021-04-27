Advertisement

Western UP Health Department announces new COVID-19 case investigation tool

The software tool, Patient Education Genius, will help support COVID-19 case investigations and prioritization of disease outbreaks.
Western U.P. Health Department logo.
Western U.P. Health Department logo.(WUPHD/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WESTERN U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) has started using a new software tool, Patient Education Genius (PEG) to help support COVID-19 case investigations and prioritization of disease outbreaks.

When the health department receives notification of a person who tested positive for COVID-19, the PEG system will issue that individual a text message and/or e-mail with a link to an online survey.

Gathering this information helps to identify those who may spread the virus to others, including initiating timely isolation and quarantine measures.

Kate Beer, Health Officer explains, “The survey will ask individuals things such as demographics, symptoms, onset date of symptoms, and close contacts. It does not gather any private information (social security numbers, personal passwords, or banking details). It should take less than 15 minutes to complete.”

“Our staff will review the information provided and reach out to individuals as needed. Filling out the online form versus having a lengthy phone call from case investigators will be simpler and easier for both the public and our staff. This approach involves quickly identifying and investigating high priority cases. Please complete the survey if you receive it.”

Individuals who do not respond to the text message or email may receive a follow up phone call or a letter from health department staff.

For more information about PEG visit patienteducaongenius.com.

If you have any questions or concerns, please call WUPHD at 906-482-7382 or visit the WUPHD website.

