Advertisement

Vaccine appointments go unfilled in Marquette County

MCHD has asked the state to pause vaccine allocation to the county.
Michigan COVID-19 vaccine graphic.
Michigan COVID-19 vaccine graphic.(WLUC)
By Nick Friend
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - COVID-19 vaccine appointments are being left empty in Marquette County.

The Marquette County Health Department says 800 first-dose vaccination appointments were not filled last week.

MCHD has asked the state to pause vaccine allocation to the county and will likely extend that this week.

The health department says everyone hospitalized in the county with COVID-19 between February 7 and April 7 were not vaccinated.

This week there are plenty of open appointments for vaccines in the county.

To register for an appointment click here.

State data shows 55 percent of the eligible population in Marquette County has received at least one dose.

MCHD joins LMAS District Health Department and Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties in asking the state to send less or temporarily stop vaccine allocation this month.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of 17-year-old Cam Besonen who is missing from the Paulding area of Ontonagon...
BREAKING: Body of missing Ontonagon County teenager with autism found
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
10-digit dialing will soon be required for all calls in Michigan's 906 area code, which covers...
Area code (906) ‘permissive dialing period’ begins Saturday in Upper Michigan
Niik Creative in Marquette
Ceramic and pottery studio reopens under new ownership
Nahma Resort after burning to the ground
UPDATE: Community reflects after Nahma resort fire

Latest News

Houghton County Solid Waste Facility will now act as a single-stream recycling center.
Houghton County introduces single-stream drop-off recycling
The Portage Lake District Library serves as an administrator to the Rabbit Island School.
Rabbit Island School now accepting applications
A local artist works on a new mural inside the PWPL
Local artist working on new mural at Peter White Public Library
The YMCA logo on a window.
YMCA of Marquette County rolling out new mental health program ‘The Y is Medicine’