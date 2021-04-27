Vaccine appointments go unfilled in Marquette County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - COVID-19 vaccine appointments are being left empty in Marquette County.

The Marquette County Health Department says 800 first-dose vaccination appointments were not filled last week.

MCHD has asked the state to pause vaccine allocation to the county and will likely extend that this week.

The health department says everyone hospitalized in the county with COVID-19 between February 7 and April 7 were not vaccinated.

This week there are plenty of open appointments for vaccines in the county.

To register for an appointment click here.

State data shows 55 percent of the eligible population in Marquette County has received at least one dose.

MCHD joins LMAS District Health Department and Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties in asking the state to send less or temporarily stop vaccine allocation this month.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.