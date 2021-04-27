Advertisement

US Census Bureau doesn’t include UP as part of Michigan in video graphic

Michigan is losing a U.S. House seat, following population shifts to other states like Oregon, Texas, Florida and Colorado.
Images from a 2020 U.S. Census Bureau video graphic, which doesn't include the Upper Peninsula...
Images from a 2020 U.S. Census Bureau video graphic, which doesn't include the Upper Peninsula as part of Michigan.(WLUC/202 Census)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It seems someone working for the U.S. Census Bureau doesn’t know that Michigan has two peninsulas.

In a video graphic posted to Instagram and Facebook on Monday showing U.S. House of Representative seat changes following the 2020 Census, the bureau didn’t include the Upper Peninsula as part of Michigan.

Michigan is losing a U.S. House seat, following population shifts to other states like Oregon, Texas, Florida and Colorado.

Though Michigan’s population is up compared to the 2010 Census, populations have grown even larger in other states.

Other videos and images shared by the 2020 Census have been correct, but this one stood out.

More information can be found here. Learn more about the 2020 Census at census.gov.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of 17-year-old Cam Besonen who is missing from the Paulding area of Ontonagon...
UPDATE: Body of missing Ontonagon County teenager with autism found; GoFundMe set up to assist family
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Michigan elections.
2020 Census shows Michigan growth lagging, costing state a US House seat
Michigan COVID-19 vaccine graphic.
Vaccine appointments go unfilled in Marquette County
FILE. Booths set up for Pictured Rocks Days 2019.
UP is expected to have one of its busiest tourism years yet

Latest News

A recent photo of 17-year-old Cam Besonen who is missing from the Paulding area of Ontonagon...
UPDATE: Body of missing Ontonagon County teenager with autism found; GoFundMe set up to assist family
Eaton County Sheriff Deputies located a deceased male along with two children ages 3 and 5 that...
Downstate deaths of UP father, 2 children now considered as 3 murders
Boil Water Advisory issued effective immediately for Atlantic Mine.
Boil water advisory issued for Atlantic Mine due to water main break
The Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center
Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center displays history of organized labor in the U.P.