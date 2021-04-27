US Census Bureau doesn’t include UP as part of Michigan in video graphic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It seems someone working for the U.S. Census Bureau doesn’t know that Michigan has two peninsulas.

In a video graphic posted to Instagram and Facebook on Monday showing U.S. House of Representative seat changes following the 2020 Census, the bureau didn’t include the Upper Peninsula as part of Michigan.

Michigan is losing a U.S. House seat, following population shifts to other states like Oregon, Texas, Florida and Colorado.

Though Michigan’s population is up compared to the 2010 Census, populations have grown even larger in other states.

Other videos and images shared by the 2020 Census have been correct, but this one stood out.

More information can be found here. Learn more about the 2020 Census at census.gov.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.