US-2 resurfacing project begins, MDOT to focus on safety

Throughout the next 3 months drivers will see more construction on U.S. two from Fifth Avenue in Norway, to Michigan Avenue in Iron Mountain.
MDOT works with the contractor on drain repair for the start of the project.
MDOT works with the contractor on drain repair for the start of the project.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) -Drivers can expect slower traffic in Dickinson County, as the U.S. 2 resurfacing project started Tuesday.

One lane of traffic is closed, as drain repairs began in Norway; Throughout the next 3 months drivers will see more construction on U.S. two from Fifth Avenue in Norway, to Michigan Avenue in Iron Mountain.

Steve Cadeau, a construction engineer with MDOT, says it’s a great week to start the resurfacing because it is also Work Zone Safety Week.

“The whole motto is to drive safe, work safe, and save lives,” said Cadeau. He said this 8 mile project is also a pilot for a new safety program, meaning MDOT is working with the contractor to monitor each area and implement new protocols.

“Things like, have an exit strategy, should an error vehicle enters the work zone, report things that you see, so we can improve safety,” he explained.

To make sure drivers are following those lower speed limits, especially in construction zones, there will soon be automated speed boards on many different corners throughout the project.

“It’s going to give motorists immediate feedback as to what their speed is, compared to the posted speed limit and they can adjust accordingly.”

Cadeau says he hopes this endeavor creates a safer atmosphere for drivers and workers.

“We’ll be capturing what worked well in this project, what things can we improve on, and rolling them state-wide as appropriate,” said Cadeau.

This $2.8 million dollar project is expected to be finished in July.

