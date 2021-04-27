Advertisement

UPS stock hits all-time high on soaring demand for delivery

A UPS driver delivers packages in Philadelphia, Monday, April 26, 2021. A surge in the volume...
A UPS driver delivers packages in Philadelphia, Monday, April 26, 2021. A surge in the volume of deliveries that arrived with the start of the pandemic has not eased at UPS, where consolidated average daily volume jumped 14.3% in the first quarter. The Atlanta company on Tuesday, April 27 posted earnings of $4.79 billion, or $5.47 per share.(Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Small businesses in the U.S. fueled demand for delivery, helping UPS post better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the first quarter of the year.

That sent the company’s stock to an all-time high Tuesday morning.

UPS is one of the few companies that benefited from the pandemic as demand for delivery rose as more people stayed home and shopped online. But even with more people getting vaccinated and heading out, the company said it expects delivery demand to continue this year as more businesses open up and need to ship goods. Plus, consumers have more money in their pocket to spend from government stimulus checks. UPS said daily volume jumped more than 14% in the first three months of the year from the same period a year ago.

The Atlanta company reported net income of $4.79 billion, up nearly 400% from the same period last year. But much of those gains came from a $2.5 billion pension benefit related to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which gives big employers protection against insolvency of their pension plans. That reduced the company’s pension liability by $6.4 billion.

Adjusted earnings, which excludes one-time gains or losses, came to $2.77 per share, far exceeding Wall Street projections of $1.67, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Total revenue soared 27% to $22.91 billion, also beating expectations.

UPS has also been delivering COVID-19 vaccines around the world, many of which need to be kept in deep freezers. So far, the company said it has shipped 196 million COVID-19 vaccines worldwide.

Shares of United Parcel Service Inc., which have nearly doubled in the last year, hit a record high of $196.73 Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of 17-year-old Cam Besonen who is missing from the Paulding area of Ontonagon...
UPDATE: Body of missing Ontonagon County teenager with autism found; GoFundMe set up to assist family
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Michigan elections.
2020 Census shows Michigan growth lagging, costing state a US House seat
Michigan COVID-19 vaccine graphic.
Vaccine appointments go unfilled in Marquette County
FILE. Booths set up for Pictured Rocks Days 2019.
UP is expected to have one of its busiest tourism years yet

Latest News

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the updated guidance Tuesday in yet...
CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask
Amber Guyger, a former Dallas police officer, was sentenced to 10 years in the 2018 shooting of...
Court to hear appeal of Dallas officer who killed neighbor
FILE - In this April 21, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19...
LIVE: WH COVID response briefing; Biden looks for path back to normal in fight against virus
Surveillance video released by the police appears to show the attacker stomping on the victim’s...
Suspect arrested in attack on Chinese immigrant in NYC
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on pandemic response