U.P. Children’s Museum extends ‘Looking UP’ campaign until the end of the year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - ‘Looking UP’ offers the public a chance to paint ceiling tiles for display in the museum. The project is part of the museum’s New Beginnings Campaign.

A half or whole tile can be purchased online or at the museum for $50 or $100, respectively. Paint and brushes are provided with the purchase of a tile.

Originally, the event was to end in April, but the museum director Nheena Ittner says there is still plenty of empty ceiling space that needs decorating.

She says a tile and paint kit can make a good birthday or Christmas present throughout the year.

“It doesn’t have to be like a serious work of art,” encourages Ittner. “It’s fun! It’s meant to be a reflection of the people who come to the museum. Which is everyone; all ages, all types.”

The money raised from the campaign will go towards museum expenses.

Ittner adds that sponsors are available to help purchase a tile. For more information on purchasing a tile, visit the website.

