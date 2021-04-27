Advertisement

U.P. Children’s Museum extends ‘Looking UP’ campaign until the end of the year

‘Looking UP’ offers the public a chance to paint ceiling tiles for display in the museum.
Updates and pictures will be posted on the UP Children's Museum Facebook page.
Updates and pictures will be posted on the UP Children's Museum Facebook page.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - ‘Looking UP’ offers the public a chance to paint ceiling tiles for display in the museum. The project is part of the museum’s New Beginnings Campaign.

A half or whole tile can be purchased online or at the museum for $50 or $100, respectively. Paint and brushes are provided with the purchase of a tile.

Originally, the event was to end in April, but the museum director Nheena Ittner says there is still plenty of empty ceiling space that needs decorating.

She says a tile and paint kit can make a good birthday or Christmas present throughout the year.

“It doesn’t have to be like a serious work of art,” encourages Ittner. “It’s fun! It’s meant to be a reflection of the people who come to the museum. Which is everyone; all ages, all types.”

The money raised from the campaign will go towards museum expenses.

Ittner adds that sponsors are available to help purchase a tile. For more information on purchasing a tile, visit the website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of 17-year-old Cam Besonen who is missing from the Paulding area of Ontonagon...
UPDATE: Body of missing Ontonagon County teenager with autism found; GoFundMe set up to assist family
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Michigan elections.
2020 Census shows Michigan growth lagging, costing state a US House seat
Michigan COVID-19 vaccine graphic.
Vaccine appointments go unfilled in Marquette County
Eaton County Sheriff Deputies located a deceased male along with two children ages 3 and 5 that...
Downstate deaths of UP father, 2 children now considered 3 murders

Latest News

The 2021 MDOT project on Mackinac Island will repair armor stone along M-185, primarily along...
M-185 Mackinac Island repair project starts May 10
Boil Water Advisory issued effective immediately for Atlantic Mine.
UPDATE: Boil water advisory expanded due to water main break in Houghton County
MDOT works with the contractor on drain repair for the start of the project.
US-2 resurfacing project begins, MDOT to focus on safety
VanLandschoot on Lake Superior.
Michigan Sea Grant and Taste the Local Difference partner up to help U.P. fisheries