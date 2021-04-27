Advertisement

University apologizes after losing remains of 2 children killed in Philadelphia’s 1985 MOVE bombing

By KYW staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - The University of Pennsylvania is apologizing for keeping and then losing track of the remains of two young people killed in the 1985 MOVE bombing.

The University of Pennsylvania has retained external legal counsel to figure out why the Ivy League school’s museum for decades held onto the remains.

In a series of statements, the university apologized to the Africa family, the remaining members of a pro-revolutionary organization that was entangled in a heated standoff with police and the city in the 70′s and 80′s.

Eleven people died after the city bombed the MOVE compound in densely populated West Philadelphia, and the fire that resulted destroyed 61 homes.

The two children were 12 and 14 years old when the city killed them.

“This is a really hard thing for me to talk about because I feel like I am reliving 1985, where they told me that my son was dead,” Janine Africa said.

The two children’s remains were sent to a Penn professor decades ago for post-mortem identification and analysis.

The Africa family claims they never knew about that, and over the years, knowledge of who had custody of the remains became unclear.

It’s alleged that professor Alan Mann, who was initially consulted by the city, took them to Princeton when he retired from Penn.

Both universities said they don’t have them.

“They have desecrated what they say are their remains, defiled them and had them hidden away on exhibit as a learning tool for their students,” Africa said. “That is the most disrespectful, hateful thing to do to anybody, but especially children.”

Copyright 2021 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

A recent photo of 17-year-old Cam Besonen who is missing from the Paulding area of Ontonagon...
BREAKING: Body of missing Ontonagon County teenager with autism found
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Michigan elections.
2020 Census shows Michigan growth lagging, costing state a US House seat
Nahma Resort after burning to the ground
UPDATE: Community reflects after Nahma resort fire
FILE. Booths set up for Pictured Rocks Days 2019.
UP is expected to have one of its busiest tourism years yet

Latest News

The Centner Academy reportedly said it’s their policy, to the extent possible, not to employ...
Fla. private school discourages teachers from getting COVID-19 vaccines
Surveillance video released by the police appears to show the attacker stomping on the victim’s...
Suspect arrested in attack on Chinese American man in NYC
Boil Water Advisory issued effective immediately for Atlantic Mine.
Boil water advisory issued for Atlantic Mine due to water main break
Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) previews joint session speech
Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) previews joint session speech
Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) previews joint session speech
Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) previews joint session speech