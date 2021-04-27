Advertisement

The CDC eases outdoor face mask guidelines

By Kendall Bunch
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As more Americans get vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to loosen its guidelines.

CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, said this is the third time they’ve changed their guidance for fully vaccinated people. This change affects wearing masks outdoors.

“If you are fully vaccinated and want to attend a small outdoor gathering with people who are vaccinated and unvaccinated,” Dr. Walensky said. “The science shows, you can do so safely, unmasked.”

You are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving your second Pfizer or Moderna shot and two weeks after your single Johnson and Johnson shot.

The guidance is limited to outdoor interaction.

“There’s increasing data that suggest that most of transmission is happening indoors rather than outdoors,” Dr. Walensky said. “Less than 10 percent of documented transition in many studies have occurred outdoors.”

Large venues such as concerts, conferences and stadiums are not included in the new guidance.

“A lot of that is the inability to distinguish between vaccinated and unvaccinated and to say that in those settings when you have that density,” Dr. Walensky said. “We really do worry about protecting the unvaccinated people.”

Governor Whitmer said Tuesday’s developments could soon be reflected in the state epidemic order, which sets restrictions for public places.

“I would anticipate forthcoming policy changes potentially that will feel a little bit more normal for all of us,” Gov. Whitmer said.

She adds that normalcy will come sooner if more people get their shot.

Everyone 16 and older is now eligible to get vaccinated throughout the country.

