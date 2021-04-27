System south will bring more showers to the area
A front will skirt just south of us as an area of low pressure slowly moves east. This front will allow for showers to develop by the afternoon with a few isolated thunderstorms in the south. Storms cloud produce small hail. Rain continues overnight and clears in the morning. Then, a front sweeps across the area on Thursday with more showers.
Today: Morning fog with showers later on
>Highs: 40s north, low 50s south
Wednesday: Morning rain in the central and east
>Highs: Upper 40s, low 50s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered showers
>Highs: Mainly 40s
Friday: Becoming mostly sunny and staying cool
>Highs: Continued 40s
Saturday: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and warmer
>Highs: Low to mid-50s, mainly west
Sunday: Partly cloudy early on with evening showers
>Highs: More 50s
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy
>Highs: Mainly 50s
