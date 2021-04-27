System south will bring more showers to the area

A front will skirt just south of us as an area of low pressure slowly moves east. This front will allow for showers to develop by the afternoon with a few isolated thunderstorms in the south. Storms cloud produce small hail. Rain continues overnight and clears in the morning. Then, a front sweeps across the area on Thursday with more showers.

Today: Morning fog with showers later on

>Highs: 40s north, low 50s south

Wednesday: Morning rain in the central and east

>Highs: Upper 40s, low 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered showers

>Highs: Mainly 40s

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny and staying cool

>Highs: Continued 40s

Saturday: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-50s, mainly west

Sunday: Partly cloudy early on with evening showers

>Highs: More 50s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: Mainly 50s

