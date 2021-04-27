Rabbit Island School now accepting applications

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Applications are now being accepted for Rabbit Island School up until May 28.

The school is a week-long getaway to Rabbit Island, which is a 91-acre island located three miles east of land in Rabbit Bay.

The trip will submit kids to an art and ecology experience. On the island, they will have opportunities to catch and eat fish, make art learn about the land.

Seven students who submit letters of interest will be selected to take the trip for free.

The school is put on by the Portage Lake District Library and the Rabbit Island Foundation. The two groups look forward to hearing from applicants and Library Director Dillan Geshel said the experience is unlike any other.

“We’ve had students participate in past years who were not very interested in spending time in nature before,” said Geshel. “For several of those students, it was really a kind of life-changing experience.”

The adventure is for students who attend schools in either Houghton or Keweenaw County, and the applications can be found on Rabbit Island’s website.

