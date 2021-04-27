Advertisement

Plan on Warmer Temperatures Wednesday as Some Sunshine is Expected

Showers Will End by Mid-day over the Far Eastern U.P.
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wednesday: Showers ending morning into mid-day east, skies clearing from west to east during the day

Highs: 40s close to Lake Superior, mainly 50s elsewhere

Thursday: Clouds mixed with sun, chance of afternoon showers west

Highs: 50s to near 60, warmest interior west

Friday: Brisk northwest winds and cooler, becoming sunny from west to east in the morning

Highs: 40s north and east, 50s west and south

A quick warmup is expected Saturday on southerly winds as low pressure develops over southern Canada. There is a chance of scattered showers through the weekend with above average temperatures continuing through Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of 17-year-old Cam Besonen who is missing from the Paulding area of Ontonagon...
UPDATE: Body of missing Ontonagon County teenager with autism found; GoFundMe set up to assist family
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Michigan elections.
2020 Census shows Michigan growth lagging, costing state a US House seat
Michigan COVID-19 vaccine graphic.
Vaccine appointments go unfilled in Marquette County
Eaton County Sheriff Deputies located a deceased male along with two children ages 3 and 5 that...
Downstate deaths of UP father, 2 children now considered 3 murders

Latest News

rain
System south will bring more showers to the area
Karl Bohnak: 4/26/2021
Upper Michigan Will Stay on the Cold Side of a Front Draped Across the Great Lakes
snow
Another round wintry precip to start the week
Initial snow transitioning to rain & sleet in the western counties Monday morning, then...
Wintry mix to produce a slippery commute Monday