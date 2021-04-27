Plan on Warmer Temperatures Wednesday as Some Sunshine is Expected

Wednesday: Showers ending morning into mid-day east, skies clearing from west to east during the day

Highs: 40s close to Lake Superior, mainly 50s elsewhere

Thursday: Clouds mixed with sun, chance of afternoon showers west

Highs: 50s to near 60, warmest interior west

Friday: Brisk northwest winds and cooler, becoming sunny from west to east in the morning

Highs: 40s north and east, 50s west and south

A quick warmup is expected Saturday on southerly winds as low pressure develops over southern Canada. There is a chance of scattered showers through the weekend with above average temperatures continuing through Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.