Plan on Warmer Temperatures Wednesday as Some Sunshine is Expected
Showers Will End by Mid-day over the Far Eastern U.P.
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Wednesday: Showers ending morning into mid-day east, skies clearing from west to east during the day
Highs: 40s close to Lake Superior, mainly 50s elsewhere
Thursday: Clouds mixed with sun, chance of afternoon showers west
Highs: 50s to near 60, warmest interior west
Friday: Brisk northwest winds and cooler, becoming sunny from west to east in the morning
Highs: 40s north and east, 50s west and south
A quick warmup is expected Saturday on southerly winds as low pressure develops over southern Canada. There is a chance of scattered showers through the weekend with above average temperatures continuing through Sunday.
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.