New bike playground coming to Tourist Park in Marquette this summer

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday night the Marquette City Commission approved a new bike park at Tourist Park. In a unanimous vote the Commission agreed to a permit with the Noquemanon Trails Network for construction and maintenance of a bike playground.

The 906 Adventure Team will design, fund and build the playground, largely using natural elements to encourage new or young riders interest in mountain biking. City Manager Mike Angeli says it’ll be a nice addition to Tourist Park.

“It has become one of our busier locations during the summer we’ve actually been doing very well there with campers and given the nature of the biking community that we have this is a great step in the right direction in getting young people or new riders involved in the sport,” Angeli said.

Construction of the bike playground is scheduled for this summer.

