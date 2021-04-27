Advertisement

New bike playground coming to Tourist Park in Marquette this summer

(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday night the Marquette City Commission approved a new bike park at Tourist Park. In a unanimous vote the Commission agreed to a permit with the Noquemanon Trails Network for construction and maintenance of a bike playground.

The 906 Adventure Team will design, fund and build the playground, largely using natural elements to encourage new or young riders interest in mountain biking. City Manager Mike Angeli says it’ll be a nice addition to Tourist Park.

“It has become one of our busier locations during the summer we’ve actually been doing very well there with campers and given the nature of the biking community that we have this is a great step in the right direction in getting young people or new riders involved in the sport,” Angeli said.

Construction of the bike playground is scheduled for this summer.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of 17-year-old Cam Besonen who is missing from the Paulding area of Ontonagon...
BREAKING: Body of missing Ontonagon County teenager with autism found
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
10-digit dialing will soon be required for all calls in Michigan's 906 area code, which covers...
Area code (906) ‘permissive dialing period’ begins Saturday in Upper Michigan
Niik Creative in Marquette
Ceramic and pottery studio reopens under new ownership
Nahma Resort after burning to the ground
UPDATE: Community reflects after Nahma resort fire

Latest News

The Portage Lake District Library serves as an administrator to the Rabbit Island School.
Rabbit Island School now accepting applications
A local artist works on a new mural inside the PWPL
Local artist working on new mural at Peter White Public Library
The YMCA logo on a window.
YMCA of Marquette County rolling out new mental health program ‘The Y is Medicine’
Group opposing Marquette County rocket launch site fundraising with apparel
Group opposing Marquette County rocket launch site fundraising with apparel