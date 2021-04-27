Michigan Sea Grant and Taste the Local Difference partner up to help U.P. fisheries

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Last summer, Michigan Sea Grant received a $100,000 grant from the National Sea Grant Office to support Upper Peninsula fisheries affected by COVID-19. Dr. Lauren Jescovitch, an extension educator for the program, says this funding was needed.

“With the closure of a lot of restaurants,” said Dr. Jescovitch, “a lot of these producers had to shift all their marketing and outlets of where buyers buy the food.”

According to Dr. Jescovitch, the grant helped fund commercial and charter fishing. In addition, Taste the Local Difference, which has helped connect consumers with local food producers since 2004, recently announced a new partnership with Michigan Sea Grant to link Yoopers with local fisheries.

“It’s something I’ve been dreaming of doing more with fisheries for a long time in this role,” said U.P. local food coordinator Alex Palzewicz. “It was really exciting to be able to get to work with Lauren and her team.”

Dr. Jescovitch says some of the money would go to local and charter fisheries. Furthermore, Palzewicz says another portion would fund an educational campaign for people to gain more knowledge about the fishing industry.

“That’s going to come with some different articles,” Palzewicz explained, “as well as different pieces that Lauren and I will be attesting to in the sense of social media, such as Instagram Live, and really working together to really do that education for folks.”

Dr. Jescovitch says the program is proud to lend a hand for the sake of the producer and the consumer.

“We’re here to help educate,” she stated, “whether it’s between researchers and the needs of the industry or the communities and vice versa.”

The partners plan to kick off their educational campaign this summer.

