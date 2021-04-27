Manistique U-14 Hockey team wins state title
CADILLAC, Mich. (WLUC) - The The Manistique State Savings Bank Under-14 hockey team won the Bantam B level state championship on Sunday afternoon.
Manistique beat the Gladwin Gladiators 5-3 in a game where Carsyn Hinkson and Gavin Nutkins both notched two goals and an assist a piece. Austin Hinkson also scored for Manistique.
In addition to Manistique, players from Newberry and Munising also play for the team.
