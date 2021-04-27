Manistique U-14 Hockey team wins state title

CADILLAC, Mich. (WLUC) - The The Manistique State Savings Bank Under-14 hockey team won the Bantam B level state championship on Sunday afternoon.

The Manistique hockey U-14 hockey team celebrating with fans. (WLUC)

Manistique beat the Gladwin Gladiators 5-3 in a game where Carsyn Hinkson and Gavin Nutkins both notched two goals and an assist a piece. Austin Hinkson also scored for Manistique.

Carsyn Hinkson, Gavin Nutkins, and Austin Hinkson. (WLUC)

In addition to Manistique, players from Newberry and Munising also play for the team.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.