M-185 Mackinac Island repair project starts May 10

Roughly 4 miles of the highway around the island sustained ongoing damage that escalated in fall 2019 and winter 2020.
The 2021 MDOT project on Mackinac Island will repair armor stone along M-185, primarily along...
The 2021 MDOT project on Mackinac Island will repair armor stone along M-185, primarily along the eastern and northern shore of the island from north of Dennis O. Cawthorne Shoreline Trail to British Landing.(Google/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - Miles of the highway around Mackinac Island will be rebuilt this summer.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $6 million to rebuild M-185 on Mackinac Island, addressing high-water and wave erosion damage on the shoreline.

Roughly 4 miles of the highway around the island (the only state highway in Michigan that does not regularly allow automobile traffic) sustained ongoing damage that escalated in fall 2019 and winter 2020.

The project will repair armor stone along M-185, primarily along the eastern and northern shore of the island from north of Dennis O. Cawthorne Shoreline Trail to British Landing. 

One location on the western shore, near Devil’s Kitchen, will also be repaired. 

Work also includes pavement repairs to previously washed out and damaged pavement.

Work is expected to begin in May with shoreline armor stone repairs progressing through to Labor Day. Pavement restoration will take place in September 2021.

A map of the project area is available on Mi Drive.

The work will require 1-mile segments of M-185 to be closed during repairs. Work will start at the Devil’s Kitchen location and then proceed to the eastern shore and move north to British Landing. Each segment will have bicycle/horse/pedestrian traffic detoured inland during repairs and will be reopened to traffic when complete.

Detour routes for nonmotorized traffic will be similar to those used during last summer’s emergency work on the island.

This project will restore a safe pavement surface and mitigate future erosion damage.

