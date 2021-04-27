Local artist working on new mural at Peter White Public Library

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library (PWPL) has commissioned a local artist for a mural. The youth services play area downstairs is taking on a nautical theme as the artist continues working in the space.

Inspired by Lake Superior and Stannard Rock the scene is taking shape more and more each day.

“We went to our friends of the library and they sponsored the mural for us and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have such a beautiful piece coming into the library adding such color and spirit to our children’s room,” said PWPL Director, Andrea Ingmire.

The mural is expected to be finished in the next couple weeks.

