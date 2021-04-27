Advertisement

Local artist working on new mural at Peter White Public Library

A local artist works on a new mural inside the PWPL
A local artist works on a new mural inside the PWPL(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library (PWPL) has commissioned a local artist for a mural. The youth services play area downstairs is taking on a nautical theme as the artist continues working in the space.

Inspired by Lake Superior and Stannard Rock the scene is taking shape more and more each day.

“We went to our friends of the library and they sponsored the mural for us and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have such a beautiful piece coming into the library adding such color and spirit to our children’s room,” said PWPL Director, Andrea Ingmire.

The mural is expected to be finished in the next couple weeks.

