Iron Mountain DDA looking for committee volunteers

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - As summer events return to Upper Michigan downtowns, Downtown Development Authorities are looking to boost their volunteer opportunities.

The Iron Mountain DDA is hoping to have more people join its committees. There are three, the business development, beautification, and event committee.

The program director, Amber Pipp says this is where the ideas and planning happen for future events.

“It’s a super fun way to get involved and that’s kind of where things start and then, they go to our DDA board of directors,” she explained.

