How window decals can save bird lives

It’s up to humans to help the birds.
Here are some of the birds Anderson has rehabbed. Cute, right?
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Wildlife Rehabilitator Michelle Anderson said she wants to save the birds from a preventable death this spring as birds return north.

“We have a big problem going on with birds,” said Anderson. “Especially migratory birds this time of year hitting windows.”

In fact, Anderson explained nearly one billion birds die each year in the US by striking windows alone. Half of those deaths are from households.

“They don’t see how we see,” said Anderson. “They just keep going, especially if they’re evading predators.”

Anderson said birds see the reflection of nature in windows, but explained it’s an easy fix to help birds avoid this deadly mistake.

“Basically a patter or a drawing that breaks up that reflection,” said Anderson. “There’s also decals you can get.”

There are various ways to do this. The goal is to break up the huge open spots that windows leave for birds to run into.

You can paint across the windows leaving no more than 2-inch gaps in the window’s surface.

Or, decals work great when spread around the window.

Window screens can also be used to soften impacts if they are already outside the window.

But, if you see or hear a bird hit a window, Anderson said to check on it and get it help quickly.

“We really want any bird that’s hit a window to come and see us,” added Anderson.

Anderson will keep the birds warm, give them medicine and hope for a successful recovery.

To get in touch with Anderson or the Keweenaw Wild Bird REC (Recovery, Education, Conservation) you can chat with them on Facebook.

Additionally, you can call (906) 299-2149 or email collision@abcbirds or head to the DNR list of rehabilitators by species.

