How Michigan Youth Challenge Academy cadets are preparing for their future

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Youth Challenge Academy is a residential academic program to help at-risk youth build their future.

Cadets spend 5 and a half months at the academy focusing on education, employability, and life skills.

Three months ago, the 44th class of the Michigan Youth Challenge Academy walked through the doors ready to make a change.

For the past 14 weeks, they’ve experienced both ups and downs and challenges along with way.

“It’s really challenging. Like, coping with the environment, adapting to it,” Cadet Darian Decota said.

For Cadet Samantha Helsel, “It’s extremely challenging and a different experience for everyone here. It’s a lot of adjusting to the environment for sure.”

Cadet Decota said making the decision to come to the academy was not the easiest.

“I didn’t really want to come at first because I wasn’t really motivated, but I did it for my mother and now I’m doing it for myself pretty much.”

Now, each cadet is on track and planning for the future.

Cadet Ethan Smith said he has plans to enlist in the Army and is working for his high school diploma. “I’m on track,” he said. “I’m taking law enforcement classes.”

And Cadet Helsel has made numerous strides forward within the past three months. “I’m in sports med and that’s the field that I want to go into for my future, so that’s really helpful. I’m also getting my highschool diploma here and I enlisted into the National Guard,” she said.

And they’re all proud of the accomplishments and growth they’ve seen within themselves.

“Looking back down the road, I’ll never regret this,” said Cadet Smith.

The cadets are they’re looking forward to graduating on June 20 and reuniting with their families.

