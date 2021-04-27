Houghton County introduces single-stream drop-off recycling

ATLANTIC MINE, Mich. (WLUC) - Just as Earth Day passes, Houghton County is upping its stake in cleaner waste disposal with a new recycling initiative.

Now, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, residents can make a single-stream recycling drop-off at the Houghton County Transfer Station in Atlantic Mine.

Although, Waste Management Director of Operations Bradley Austin explained it’s still experimental in more rural areas of the UP.

“We’re going to continue to work, we know that this is a process,” said Austin. “In Marquette County, we had been at this 12-18 months to get residents to understand the concept and what’s behind it.”

Austin said recycling locally can improve local infrastructure.

“We will turn that glass into sand and aggregate,” said Austin. “We will be able to use that product to sand our roads. The aggregate we’re looking at some landscaping projects on site.”

Glass, plastic with a recycling logo, cardboard, tin or aluminum is all recyclable and should be taken to the transfer station to be correctly processed.

However, there are a few things Austin reminds the public that they should not be recycling. Which includes medical waste, batteries, plastic bags and firearm ammunition.

He said this can hinder the process and be dangerous to workers.

“People on the line,” said Austin. “In gloves, picking items off that line, to make sure quality is in order to meet bail standards at the mills, at the markets. Those are things that we really need to focus on from a contamination standpoint.”

For a complete list of what’s recyclable and what’s not, head to Waste Management’s website.

