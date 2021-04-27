Escanaba High School prepares for graduation

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - As the school year wraps up, Escanaba High School is making final plans for seniors.

Escanaba High School senior Emma Johnson has about a month until graduation and then she’s Michigan State bound.

“It’s exciting to be able to go onto the next step in college and just be ready for the future,” said Johnson.

With more flexibility in state guidelines this year, the school hopes to hold a more normal graduation ceremony outside at the athletic field.

“Be able to have a stage and a traditional ceremony where the graduates will be able to process in and receive their diplomas,” said Darci Stenfors, principal at Escanaba High School.

The event will be livestreamed for those who cannot come to the stadium.

“Being able to go to the football field and actually have a live ceremony instead of maybe not even having one is just awesome,” said Johnson.

The school also plans to put the student’s pictures up in the front marquee and put out yard signs, like last year.

“We want to be able to give them some special items that will make them realize how much we care for them,” said Stenfors.

This year, the school has more than $650,000 in scholarships to give away – more than the principal says she’s ever given out.

“We have an incredible community that’s generously donated and left monies available for our graduates,” said Stenfors.

Johnson says she’s thankful for the work the school has put in to recognize everyone. But there’s something in particular she’s excited about.

“My mom will be able to hand me my diploma because she also worked for the school so that’s something I’m really looking forward to,” said Stenfors.

Escanaba High School’s graduation ceremony is May 28 at six p.m.

