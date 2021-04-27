Escanaba Hawks youth hockey team come up short in title game, but excited to return next year

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba Hawks U-10 hockey team came up just a game short in defending their Squirt B State Title this past week, but it was still an impressive season.

The Escanaba Hawks only had four players returning from last season. That, combined with trying to play amidst a pandemic would have been enough for any team to struggle, but the Hawks didn’t.

“It went really well,” said head coach Trevor Sholten. “It definitely beat my expectations. They all want to be here, their families want to be here, they’re great to work with. The kids showed up everyday, worked, and listened very well for a group of nine year olds.”

The Hawks returned to the state title game this season, and could have won the whole thing. They lost 5-1 to Muskegon, a team they had beaten 9-4 just a day earlier.

“So we outscored them 10-9, so we technically are better,” said Hawks center Henry Sholten. “I think we were just tired.”

But the Hawks won’t hang their heads. With such a young team, they look forward to making it back next year.

“We got to win next year.”

And, they look forward to continuing to grow as players, and teammates.

“I learned how to handle the puck a lot better, to skate faster, and lots of other important things,” said Drew Anderson, a wing for the Hawks.

“It’s pretty fantastic, a lot of them have played a lot of hockey together, so you can see that they’re starting to mesh, and like I mentioned before, the selfless hockey is contagious, moving the puck around, giving your team a chance, and I think it’s something we need to move forward with to try to compete with the big powerhouse hockey teams in the Upper Peninsula,” said Trevor Sholten.

They also are excited to make more memories like the ones from this season.

When asked about his favorite memory, defenseman Garrett Lanaville said “When I gave Vinny the buzzer beater, it was the last second versus Troy, I didn’t look, just passed it to him and he scored.”

“Usually I’m on the older teams that them, so it’s really nice to be able to see my younger friends, and play with them,” said defenseman Nicholas Falth.

Jayce Braun, a center for the Hawks said, “When we won districts, we were all very happy, we threw our gloves up. I also liked when I scored a lot of goals, I had three goals in one of the state games.”

The team gathered for a final practice and party today to celebrate their accomplishment, but unfortunately their goalie couldn’t attend.

“Jackson, he was a very key part of the season. everyone talks about who scores the goals, but not about who stops them,” said defenseman Todd Noel.

Sign up for the new season begins in the fall, find out how to sign up here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.