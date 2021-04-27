Advertisement

Escanaba Hawks youth hockey team come up short in title game, but excited to return next year

Escanaba Hawks
Escanaba Hawks(WLUC)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba Hawks U-10 hockey team came up just a game short in defending their Squirt B State Title this past week, but it was still an impressive season.

The Escanaba Hawks only had four players returning from last season. That, combined with trying to play amidst a pandemic would have been enough for any team to struggle, but the Hawks didn’t.

“It went really well,” said head coach Trevor Sholten. “It definitely beat my expectations. They all want to be here, their families want to be here, they’re great to work with. The kids showed up everyday, worked, and listened very well for a group of nine year olds.”

The Hawks returned to the state title game this season, and could have won the whole thing. They lost 5-1 to Muskegon, a team they had beaten 9-4 just a day earlier.

“So we outscored them 10-9, so we technically are better,” said Hawks center Henry Sholten. “I think we were just tired.”

But the Hawks won’t hang their heads. With such a young team, they look forward to making it back next year.

“We got to win next year.”

Henry Shotlten

And, they look forward to continuing to grow as players, and teammates.

“I learned how to handle the puck a lot better, to skate faster, and lots of other important things,” said Drew Anderson, a wing for the Hawks.

“It’s pretty fantastic, a lot of them have played a lot of hockey together, so you can see that they’re starting to mesh, and like I mentioned before, the selfless hockey is contagious, moving the puck around, giving your team a chance, and I think it’s something we need to move forward with to try to compete with the big powerhouse hockey teams in the Upper Peninsula,” said Trevor Sholten.

They also are excited to make more memories like the ones from this season.

When asked about his favorite memory, defenseman Garrett Lanaville said “When I gave Vinny the buzzer beater, it was the last second versus Troy, I didn’t look, just passed it to him and he scored.”

“Usually I’m on the older teams that them, so it’s really nice to be able to see my younger friends, and play with them,” said defenseman Nicholas Falth.

Jayce Braun, a center for the Hawks said, “When we won districts, we were all very happy, we threw our gloves up. I also liked when I scored a lot of goals, I had three goals in one of the state games.”

The team gathered for a final practice and party today to celebrate their accomplishment, but unfortunately their goalie couldn’t attend.

“Jackson, he was a very key part of the season. everyone talks about who scores the goals, but not about who stops them,” said defenseman Todd Noel.

Sign up for the new season begins in the fall, find out how to sign up here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of 17-year-old Cam Besonen who is missing from the Paulding area of Ontonagon...
UPDATE: Body of missing Ontonagon County teenager with autism found; GoFundMe set up to assist family
Eaton County Sheriff Deputies located a deceased male along with two children ages 3 and 5 that...
Downstate deaths of UP father, 2 children now considered 3 murders
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Michigan elections.
2020 Census shows Michigan growth lagging, costing state a US House seat
FILE. Booths set up for Pictured Rocks Days 2019.
UP is expected to have one of its busiest tourism years yet

Latest News

(NMU Graphic)
Wildcat Women’s Soccer hangs on to win GLIAC Tournament Semifinal
High School Basketball Generic Logo
Associated Press releases Division-4 boys basketball All-State team
Iron Mountain's Foster Wonders talks about his future, playing for Division One Southern...
Associated Press releases Division-3 boys basketball All-State team
The Iron River Ice Hawks celebrate their state title.
Iron River Ice Hawks win youth hockey state championship