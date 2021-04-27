Advertisement

Downstate deaths of UP father, 2 children now considered as 3 murders

Eaton County detectives do not believe this April 13 incident was a random act of violence.
Eaton County Sheriff Deputies located a deceased male along with two children ages 3 and 5 that were suffering from gun shot wounds on April 13, 2021.(WILX)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - New information uncovered during an ongoing investigation into a shooting incident in downstate Eaton County has changed the course of the investigation.

According to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, initital investigation into the April 13 deaths of 47-year-old Joseph Lechleitner, of Shingleton, and his two children, 5-year-old Vivian Zwick and 3-year-old Anson Zwick, indicated their deaths were a murder-suicide.

New information in the investigation shows the three deaths are now considered homicides.

Eaton County detectives do not believe this incident was a random act of violence.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is requesting that anyone with information that could assist in the investigation contact Detective Ted Johnson at 517-323-8492 or leave a tip at 517-543-5433.

