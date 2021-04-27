Advertisement

Copper Island Academy approved, enrollment starts May 3

Open enrollment is May 3 - May 17.
The site of construction for Copper Island Academy, out by the Houghton County Memorial Airport.
The site of construction for Copper Island Academy, out by the Houghton County Memorial Airport.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Island Academy has been authorized by Central Michigan University’s Board of Trustees and open enrollment begins May 3.

The school will be located on 22 acres of land purchased near the Houghton County Memorial Airport.

On Monday, the school established its board members and approved proposals and organizational items.

“There’s been a lot of hard work by many willing and interested people,” said Steve Aho, Copper Island Academy principal. “To see that come to fruition, that’s very exciting.”

Open enrollment for the tuition-free school will run for two weeks, until May 17.

Anyone interested can fill out an application online, or print them off and turn them in in person.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of 17-year-old Cam Besonen who is missing from the Paulding area of Ontonagon...
UPDATE: Body of missing Ontonagon County teenager with autism found; GoFundMe set up to assist family
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Michigan elections.
2020 Census shows Michigan growth lagging, costing state a US House seat
Michigan COVID-19 vaccine graphic.
Vaccine appointments go unfilled in Marquette County
Eaton County Sheriff Deputies located a deceased male along with two children ages 3 and 5 that...
Downstate deaths of UP father, 2 children now considered 3 murders

Latest News

National work zone safety awareness week highlights importance of following laws and paying...
National work zone safety awareness week highlights importance of following laws and paying attention
Community members sign petition after Alger County doctor is fired
Community members sign petition after Alger County doctor is fired
Here are some of the birds Anderson has rehabbed. Cute, right?
How window decals can save bird lives
Grow & Lead expanding volunteerism during pandemic
Grow & Lead expanding volunteerism during pandemic
CDC changes face mask guidelines
CDC changes face mask guidelines