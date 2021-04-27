Copper Island Academy approved, enrollment starts May 3

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Island Academy has been authorized by Central Michigan University’s Board of Trustees and open enrollment begins May 3.

The school will be located on 22 acres of land purchased near the Houghton County Memorial Airport.

On Monday, the school established its board members and approved proposals and organizational items.

“There’s been a lot of hard work by many willing and interested people,” said Steve Aho, Copper Island Academy principal. “To see that come to fruition, that’s very exciting.”

Open enrollment for the tuition-free school will run for two weeks, until May 17.

Anyone interested can fill out an application online, or print them off and turn them in in person.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.