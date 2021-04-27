Advertisement

Boil water advisory issued for Atlantic Mine due to water main break

Water boiled for two minutes or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, coffee and cooking.
Boil Water Advisory issued effective immediately for Atlantic Mine.
Boil Water Advisory issued effective immediately for Atlantic Mine.(AP)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTIC MINE, Mich. (WLUC) - A boil advisory has been issued for the Atlantic Mine area of Adams Township in Houghton County.

Due to a water main break and pressure loss of the water system in Adams Township, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for Atlantic Mine, which is supplied with municipal drinking water from Adams Township.

Bacteria are common throughout the environment and generally are not harmful. However, whenever a water system is damaged or loses pressure for any significant length of time, precautionary measures are recommended until the system is tested and confirmed safe for drinking.

Water boiled for two minutes or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, coffee, pop or other beverages, and preparing food until further notice.

This precautionary boil water advisory remains in effect until the main is repaired and results from water sampling verify the water is safe to drink.

Another notice will be issued when the boil water advisory has been lifted.

Please share this notice with other people who drink this water by distributing this notice or posting in a public place.

If you have questions during the boil water advisory period, contact Tanya Rule, Western U.P. Health Department Environmental Health Director, at 906-482-7382.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of 17-year-old Cam Besonen who is missing from the Paulding area of Ontonagon...
BREAKING: Body of missing Ontonagon County teenager with autism found
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Michigan elections.
2020 Census shows Michigan growth lagging, costing state a US House seat
Nahma Resort after burning to the ground
UPDATE: Community reflects after Nahma resort fire
FILE. Booths set up for Pictured Rocks Days 2019.
UP is expected to have one of its busiest tourism years yet

Latest News

The Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center
Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center displays history of organized labor in the U.P.
The history of organized labor in the U.P. is on display at the Beaumier Center at NMU.
LIVE at Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center
Michigan COVID-19 vaccine graphic.
Vaccine appointments go unfilled in Marquette County
Houghton County Solid Waste Facility will now act as a single-stream recycling center.
Houghton County introduces single-stream drop-off recycling