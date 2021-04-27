Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center displays history of organized labor in the U.P.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tomorrow is workers’ memorial day and right now the Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center is honoring the workers who have shaped life in the Upper Peninsula.

The exhibit, titled Conflict and Resolve: Labor in the U.P., depicts the historically harsh working conditions of unskilled laborers.

Details of major strikes and tragedies are on display as a reminder of our ancestors’ contributions to modern-day labor.

The exhibit director says we need to look back at history to become better people and to get inspired to fight for our beliefs.

“We’ve come a long way and we have to continue to fight to make sure that people are treated with respect. And if we didn’t know about this, it would be much harder for us to do that. I think people would forget how far we’ve come and how we still have a ways to go,” says Dan Truckey.

The Heritage Center, located on NMU’s campus, is open to the public by appointment Monday through Friday 9 to 4, and Saturday noon to 4.

