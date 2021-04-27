Advertisement

Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center displays history of organized labor in the U.P.

“If we didn’t know about this... people would forget how far we’ve come and how we still have a ways to go”
The Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center
The Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tomorrow is workers’ memorial day and right now the Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center is honoring the workers who have shaped life in the Upper Peninsula.

The exhibit, titled Conflict and Resolve: Labor in the U.P., depicts the historically harsh working conditions of unskilled laborers.

Details of major strikes and tragedies are on display as a reminder of our ancestors’ contributions to modern-day labor.

The exhibit director says we need to look back at history to become better people and to get inspired to fight for our beliefs.

“We’ve come a long way and we have to continue to fight to make sure that people are treated with respect. And if we didn’t know about this, it would be much harder for us to do that. I think people would forget how far we’ve come and how we still have a ways to go,” says Dan Truckey.

The Heritage Center, located on NMU’s campus, is open to the public by appointment Monday through Friday 9 to 4, and Saturday noon to 4.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of 17-year-old Cam Besonen who is missing from the Paulding area of Ontonagon...
BREAKING: Body of missing Ontonagon County teenager with autism found
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Michigan elections.
2020 Census shows Michigan growth lagging, costing state a US House seat
Nahma Resort after burning to the ground
UPDATE: Community reflects after Nahma resort fire
FILE. Booths set up for Pictured Rocks Days 2019.
UP is expected to have one of its busiest tourism years yet

Latest News

The history of organized labor in the U.P. is on display at the Beaumier Center at NMU.
LIVE at Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center
Customizable picture frames
Enhance your image with a custom frame from Art of Framing in Marquette
customizable picture frames
LIVE Art of Framing
Home and Garden show this weekend at the Westwood Mall in Marquette Township.
UP Home and Garden Show