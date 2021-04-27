Advertisement

Back to duty: UK queen returns to public tasks after funeral

The queen, who ended a two-week period of royal mourning on Friday, wore a floral dress and...
The queen, who ended a two-week period of royal mourning on Friday, wore a floral dress and pearls for the virtual audiences from Windsor Castle.(Source: The Royal Family/Twitter)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday held her first video meetings since the funeral of her husband, Prince Philip, pressing on with royal duties as she formally accepted the credentials of new ambassadors from the Ivory Coast and Latvia.

The monarch, 95, held the virtual audiences from Windsor Castle, where she has lived during the COVID-19 pandemic, while the ambassadors were 20 miles (32 kilometers) away at Buckingham Palace in central London.

The queen, who ended a two-week period of royal mourning on Friday, wore a floral dress and pearls for the occasion.

Videos from the events were the first released for public view since Philip’s funeral on April 17 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. Strict social distancing rules forced the queen to sit alone during the service, a spectacle that touched many who had also suffered bereavement in the pandemic.

But as expected, she is now back at work, and in the public eye.

The week before the funeral, the queen attended the retirement of her Lord Chamberlain, who organizes all ceremonial events for the palace, and welcomed his replacement. Neither event was photographed.

The queen celebrated her birthday last week, using the occasion to express her gratitude for all the well-wishers who offered tributes to Philip, her husband of 73 years.

The royal family was in a “period of great sadness,” but drew comfort from words of praise for the duke, she said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of 17-year-old Cam Besonen who is missing from the Paulding area of Ontonagon...
UPDATE: Body of missing Ontonagon County teenager with autism found; GoFundMe set up to assist family
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Michigan elections.
2020 Census shows Michigan growth lagging, costing state a US House seat
Michigan COVID-19 vaccine graphic.
Vaccine appointments go unfilled in Marquette County
FILE. Booths set up for Pictured Rocks Days 2019.
UP is expected to have one of its busiest tourism years yet

Latest News

FILE - The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Feb. 27, 2020, in New York.
DoorDash offers lower-priced delivery plans amid criticism
A mother holds her infant child's feet.
MDHHS: Michigan infant mortality rate at lowest level in recorded history
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus,...
Biden signs $15 minimum wage for federal contract workers
Attorneys for the family of Andrew Brown Jr. revealed the results of an independent autopsy...
Pathologist: Black man killed by N.C. deputies was shot 5 times; FBI to investigate
Prancer the "demon" Chihuahua is “living his best life in Connecticut,” after being adopted.
‘Demonic’ Chihuahua made famous on Facebook adopted by ‘new victim’