YMCA locations in Upper Michigan beginning ‘The Y is Medicine’ mental health program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The YMCA is piloting a prototype program aimed at benefiting children’s mental health.

It’s called “The Y is Medicine” and it’s going to be implemented at all Upper Peninsula YMCA locations.

Funding for the program comes in part from a grant from the Superior Health Foundation and partnerships with Blue Cross Blue Shield and Great Lakes Recovery Centers.

YMCA of Marquette County CEO Jenna Zdunek says the pandemic has highlighted the issue of mental health.

“Mental health is always important, of course, but right now with the pandemic and things that children are going through, how it’s affecting them, it’s more important than its ever been, and if we can just start creating that mental health culture, we have those tools to help people when they’re in this building, because we’re a community,” said Zdunek.

The staff at the YMCA locations are being trained now for “The Y is Medicine” program. It’s being rolled out in Marquette County now.

