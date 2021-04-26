Women’s Soccer Preparing to Host Timberwolves in GLIAC Tournament

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team plays host to Northwood University in the first round of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Tournament on Tuesday.

The No. 3 seed Wildcats and No. 6 seed Timberwolves will face off inside the Superior Dome at 12 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT

NMU ended the regular season last week with a 3-2 win over the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

A Caroline Halonen free kick got the Wildcats on the board first. Evelyn Flor was next to put a ball in the net for NMU as the team built a 2-0 lead.

The Rangers pulled off back-to-back goals to even the match at 2-all.

In the end, a Brenna Musser goal in the 54th minute pushed the Wildcats to a 3-2 victory.

LEADING THE WAY

Halonen is No. 1 in the GLIAC in goals (9) and shots (47). She is also second in points (19).

The junior midfielder was named the GLIAC Offensive Player of the Week last week. It was the first GLIAC award of the season for any women’s soccer student-athlete.

NMU VERSUS NU

NMU is 15-14-2 all-time over the Timberwolves.

The Wildcats defeated Northwood earlier this month inside the Superior Dome. On April 11 NMU earned an impressive 1-0 win in a match where they did not allow the visiting team to take a single shot. Caroline Halonen scored the only goal of the match on an assist from Isabela Cardoso.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.