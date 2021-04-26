Advertisement

Wintry mix to produce a slippery commute Monday

Initial snow transitioning to rain & sleet in the western counties Monday morning, occurring eastward into the afternoon.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A widespread transition to rain occurs Monday evening in the U.P. as the warm sector of the frontal system moves in over the area -- including chances of isolated thunderstorms over the region.

Rain showers and isolated thunderstorm chances continue Tuesday, then gradually diminishing Wednesday as high pressure builds.

The next batches of precipitation come with Canadian Prairies-based systems Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

The overall temperature trend remains on the cool side (fewer freezing nights, cooler than normal daytime temps), with daytime highs spiking above seasonal averages on Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Monday: Chance of snow showers and sleet early, then becoming widespread rain in the evening; chance of isolated thunderstorms; breezy south winds gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 40

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms; warmer

>Highs: 50s

Wednesday: Chance of morning rain showers then diminishing and becoming partly cloudy

>Highs: 40s

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of afternoon rain

>Highs: 50

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers; cooler

>Highs: 40

Saturday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 50s

Sunday: Becoming cloudy with a chance of rain showers

>Highs: 50s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search underway for missing Ontonagon County teenager with autism
UPDATE: Missing special needs teenager in Ontonagon County
10-digit dialing will soon be required for all calls in Michigan's 906 area code, which covers...
Area code (906) ‘permissive dialing period’ begins Saturday in Upper Michigan
Niik Creative in Marquette
Ceramic and pottery studio reopens under new ownership
car crash
Man crashes as he tries to avoid hitting a deer in Marquette
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Daytime temps in the 30s-40s under a brisk northerly wind
Morning snow in the Eastern U.P., then brushing away for a mostly sunny Sunday
Karl Bohnak: 4/23/2021
Colder on Saturday with Some Snow Over Portions of Upper Michigan
warm
Front on the horizon for the weekend
Karl Bohnak: 4/22/2021
Warmer with More Clouds on Friday