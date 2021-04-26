Wintry mix to produce a slippery commute Monday

A widespread transition to rain occurs Monday evening in the U.P. as the warm sector of the frontal system moves in over the area -- including chances of isolated thunderstorms over the region.

Rain showers and isolated thunderstorm chances continue Tuesday, then gradually diminishing Wednesday as high pressure builds.

The next batches of precipitation come with Canadian Prairies-based systems Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

The overall temperature trend remains on the cool side (fewer freezing nights, cooler than normal daytime temps), with daytime highs spiking above seasonal averages on Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Monday: Chance of snow showers and sleet early, then becoming widespread rain in the evening; chance of isolated thunderstorms; breezy south winds gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 40

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms; warmer

>Highs: 50s

Wednesday: Chance of morning rain showers then diminishing and becoming partly cloudy

>Highs: 40s

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of afternoon rain

>Highs: 50

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers; cooler

>Highs: 40

Saturday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 50s

Sunday: Becoming cloudy with a chance of rain showers

>Highs: 50s

