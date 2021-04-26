Advertisement

Water main flushing happening in City of Marquette until June

Residents may experience cloudy water and minimal water disruptions during this time.
City of Marquette seal and a blurred hydrant.
City of Marquette seal and a blurred hydrant.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Beginning Monday, April 26, the City of Marquette Water Department will begin flushing city water mains.

The flushing will happen until approximately Tuesday, June 1.

Residents may experience cloudy water and minimal water disruptions during this time.

The city advises residents to let the water run until it is clear prior to usage.

