Upper Michigan Will Stay on the Cold Side of a Front Draped Across the Great Lakes
There is a Continuing Chance of Some Showers into Mid-week
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday: Foggy over western and central portions, especially in the morning; cloudy and warmer
Highs: around 40 along Lake Superior to around 50 over southern and eastern portions
Wednesday: Mainly cloudy, chance of showers
Highs: 40s to 50s north to south
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers with some light snow and flurries at night north and east
Highs: around 50
Friday: Colder, chance of morning snow east
Highs: mainly 40s
A warmup is expected over the weekend with a chance of scattered showers. Most of the time should be rain-free.
