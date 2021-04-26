Upper Michigan Will Stay on the Cold Side of a Front Draped Across the Great Lakes

Tuesday: Foggy over western and central portions, especially in the morning; cloudy and warmer

Highs: around 40 along Lake Superior to around 50 over southern and eastern portions

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy, chance of showers

Highs: 40s to 50s north to south

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers with some light snow and flurries at night north and east

Highs: around 50

Friday: Colder, chance of morning snow east

Highs: mainly 40s

A warmup is expected over the weekend with a chance of scattered showers. Most of the time should be rain-free.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.